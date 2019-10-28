Woman arrested for murder to make first court appearance Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The woman who police believe shot and killed a man over the weekend is expected to make her first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.
That happened early Saturday morning.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner says Antonio Bushrod Junior was taken to the hospital after being shot on South Morton Avenue. He died an hour later.
According to the affidavit, Tanika Stewart, 36, was arrested for murder. She told an officer at the scene that she shot Bushrod.
The affidavit said Stewart handed the officer the gun when they started talking.
According to a person that lives at the home, they had people over before heading to a bar. Two people then told officers that some of the guests were asked to leave before the shooting. One of those people was Bushrod.
