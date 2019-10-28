Weekend storms damage Folsomville United Methodist Church

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Weekend storms left members of a Warrick County church looking for a new place to worship, and this isn’t the first time.
On Saturday, members say a storm blew through the area, sending part of a tree crashing onto Folsomville United Methodist Church.
Organist and Music Director Bob Poland says they’ve been holding services in his pole barn since their old church burned down back in 2018.
While Sunday services had to be canceled, Poland says the congregation still showed up to help clean up debris.
“They were wonderful. Like I said we’re a family. We’re not just a church that people crawl in and out of on Sunday mornings," Poland said. "We work together during good times and bad. We celebrate happy times, and we mourn together during sad times.”
No one was hurt during the storm, but Poland says they plan to hold services temporarily in another pole barn on the pastor’s son’s property.
