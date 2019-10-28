Warrant compliance event being held in Vanderburgh Co. Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There will be a warrant compliance event in Vanderburgh County.
It’s being held Tuesday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Civic Center Complex in room 110.
The event is to allow Vanderburgh Co. residents with active misdemeanor warrants the opportunity to avoid being arrested and get back on the court calendar.
Officials say it does not clear participants of any crimes, but they will avoid being arrested for their warrant.
Participants need to bring a valid form of identification and arrive early. They will go in front of a judge immediately after their warrant is recalled.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.