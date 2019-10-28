USI Women’s Soccer Back on Track, with 2-0 Win

QUINCY, IL (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer got back on track with a 2-0 victory at Quincy University Sunday afternoon in Quincy, Illinois. The Screaming Eagles go to 10-4-1 overall and are 8-4-1 GLVC, while Quincy is 5-9-1 overall, 4-8-1 GLVC.
With the win, USI is tied with Maryville University (9-4-1, 8-4-1 GLVC) for fifth in the GLVC standings. The Eagles also are percentage points behind Bellarmine University (11-3-2, 8-3-2 GLVC), which moved into fourth today with a tie at Missouri University of Science & Technology (5-7-3, 5-6-2 GLVC).
USI played defense throughout the first half as Quincy finished the half with a 5-2 lead in shots and a 4-0 advantage in corner kicks.
The second half was a different story as the Eagles were able to counter-attack and break through the Hawks’ defense for a pair of goals. Sophomore forward Katlyn Andres posted the first goal at 46:51 for the eventual game-winner. The goal was Andres’ sixth of the season, tying her for the team lead with junior forward Maggie Winter.
USI sealed the victory at 70:48 when junior forward Taylor McCormick broke through on a pass from junior forward Audrey Andrzejewski. The goal was McCormick’s third of the year.
Between the posts, USI freshman Maya Etienne blanked the Hawks while facing 13 shots and making four saves in 90 minutes. Etienne posted her 10th win of the season and her eighth shutout.
USI returns to the friendly surroundings of Strassweg Field for the final two regular season matches of 2019, hosting Maryville Friday at 5 p.m. and Missouri S&T Sunday at noon. Sunday’s match with Missouri S&T is Senior Day for the Eagles.
USI leads the all-time series with Maryville, 6-4-1, after a pair of wins last year at Strassweg Field, winning 3-1 during the regular season and 2-0 in the first round of the GLVC Tournament. Overall, the Eagles won three of the last four matches between the two programs.
The Eagles lead the all-time series with Missouri S&T, 10-5-1, after the two teams battled to a 0-0 double overtime tie in 2019. USI also has battled the Miners to a draw over the last five years at 2-2-1.
