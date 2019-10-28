Traffic Alert: Sewer rehabilitation work on First Avenue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility has begun sewer rehabilitation work, impacting traffic on the North Fist Avenue corridor in three distinct areas.
The contractor, Granite Inliner, will perform lining operations between Kratz Avenue and Campground Road, Allens Lane to Fairway Drive and Tennesse Street to Morgan Avenue.
Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction.
The work is anticipated to last until November 11.
