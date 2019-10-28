State of emergency declared in Daviess Co. after storm damage over weekend

October 28, 2019 at 4:03 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 4:09 PM

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A local state of emergency has been declared in Daviess County after widespread storm damage this weekend.

Judge-Executive Al Mattingly signed off on that order Monday due to strong storms that swept across the Tri-State this weekend.

It says there was widespread storm damage mostly to utility poles and electric lines.

They’re requesting state and federal funding for assistance to aid electric co-ops in restoring properties due to that damage.

The declaration does not concern any closures of roads, offices or services.

