State of emergency declared in Daviess Co. after storm damage over weekend

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A local state of emergency has been declared in Daviess County after widespread storm damage this weekend.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly signed off on that order Monday due to strong storms that swept across the Tri-State this weekend.
It says there was widespread storm damage mostly to utility poles and electric lines.
They’re requesting state and federal funding for assistance to aid electric co-ops in restoring properties due to that damage.
The declaration does not concern any closures of roads, offices or services.
