Repair work starts on Panther Creek Bridge

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WFIE) - The Panther Creek Bridge has been shut down since August, but on Monday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet started work to repair the bridge.
The bridge was closed in August due to damage caused by a tractor-trailer. The county has been working with KYTC to get the bridge repaired.
Norma Warner lives in the area and says she’s ready to see businesses by the bridge pick back up once construction is complete.
“There was a lot of traffic, you know, sometimes you had to sit here three or four minutes before you could even pull out," Warner said. "So yeah, now there’s hardly any traffic at all.”
KYTC officials say construction should wrap up by the beginning of December.
A substantial detour between Calhoun and Owensboro will continue to be in place until repairs are complete.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.