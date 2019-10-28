One person dead after Henderson house fire

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead after a house fire in Henderson.
The fire happened around 3 Monday morning at a home on North Elm Street. That’s right behind the 41 strip.
Crews say heavy flames were coming from the side of the house when they got on the scene.
We’re told an elderly couple lives in the home and the person who made the 911 call reported that someone might be trapped inside.
Fire officials say one person was found inside the house and pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner. Another person was taken to the hospital, but there’s no word yet on that person’s condition.
The fire is now under investigation and we’ll keep you updated.
