Newburgh man arrested for battery, neglect of dependent

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh man is in jail accused of battery and neglect of a dependent.
Police say Tristen Giolitto, 22, got physical with a woman after an argument and pushed a child out of the way to get her when she tried to run away.
Police say he also threw a car seat inside his vehicle with another child strapped inside. When they got there, police say the car seat was flipped on its side.
They say the vehicle’s doors were locked and for the safety of the child, the officer broke the front driver’s side window.
