Name released of man killed in Henderson fire; investigation ongoing

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The name of the man killed in a house fire in Henderson has been released.
State police say the victim has been identified as 63-year-old Randy L. Hallmark.
The fire happened around 3 Monday morning at a home in the 2100 block of North Elm Street. That’s right behind the 41 strip.
Crews say heavy flames were coming from the side of the house when they got on the scene.
We’re told an elderly couple lives in the home and a woman who lives there called 911 to report the fire and said someone might be trapped inside.
Fire officials say Hallmark was found inside the house and pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner. The woman who reported the fire was taken to the hospital, but there’s no word yet on her condition.
The fire is now under investigation by Kentucky State Police and the State Fire Marshal.
