Early Fog; Less Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a sunny Sunday, clear skies and fog early this morning due to calm winds and leftover moisture from the Saturday’s soaking rains. Clear skies and light winds promoting early fog. Visibility could sink to less than ½ mile in some areas. Plan for a slower commute to work and school this morning. Then skies becoming partly cloudy as high temps climb into the mid-60’s.
Tuesday will bring more clouds than sun along with cooler high temps in the lower 60’s. Scattered rain is possible late in the day. Rain returns Wednesday and Thursday with rain totals 1 to 3 inches. The severe weather threat is low. High temps Wednesday in the lower 60’s and only the upper 50’s on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.