Early Fog; Less Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a sunny Sunday, clear skies and fog early this morning due to calm winds and leftover moisture from the Saturday’s soaking rains. Clear skies and light winds promoting early fog. Visibility could sink to less than ½ mile in some areas. Plan for a slower commute to work and school this morning. Then skies becoming partly cloudy as high temps climb into the mid-60’s.