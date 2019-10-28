‘Dennis’ Moment’ set for Breeder’s Cup Juvenile

“I’ve never come into a breeder’s cup race with so much confidence in a horse, and it’s a really different feeling, just everything’s gone so well he’s just been push button, and he’s just a pleasure to be around,” Romans said. “He’s a hard horse to train cuz he does things so easy. You don’t know if you’re doing enough, because nothing it doesn’t take anything out of him to do it. To train a two-year-old champion is special for anybody. It’s something I’d always like to do, I’ve only had one champion in my life, and that was ‘Kitten’s Joy’. You know we’re seven days away from settling who’s the two-year-old champion, and we feel good about our position.”