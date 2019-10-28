‘Dennis’ Moment’ set for Breeder’s Cup Juvenile

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Next weekend is the Breeder’s Cup, which is the year-end championship for North American thoroughbred racing, and the top horses from around the world will converge on Santa Anita Park.
Several Ellis Park Grads are entered including Hog Creek Hustle, Owendale, the Larry Jones-trained Street Band, Mr. Money owned by Madisonville’s Chester Thomas, Kentucky Oaks winner Serengeti Empress and Dennis’ Moment.
Dennis’ Moment broke his maiden at Ellis this summer, winning by over 19 lengths and then won the grade three Iroquois at Churchhill Downs.
Since then he’s been working towards the Breeder’s Cup Juvenile with trainer Dale Romans.
“I’ve never come into a breeder’s cup race with so much confidence in a horse, and it’s a really different feeling, just everything’s gone so well he’s just been push button, and he’s just a pleasure to be around,” Romans said. “He’s a hard horse to train cuz he does things so easy. You don’t know if you’re doing enough, because nothing it doesn’t take anything out of him to do it. To train a two-year-old champion is special for anybody. It’s something I’d always like to do, I’ve only had one champion in my life, and that was ‘Kitten’s Joy’. You know we’re seven days away from settling who’s the two-year-old champion, and we feel good about our position.”
Dennis’ Moment goes in the Breeder’s Cup Juvenile on Friday. In all, there will be 14 races Friday and Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.