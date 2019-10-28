CMOE hosts corporate recess

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Children’s Museum of Evansville opened it’s doors to folks of the corporate world on Monday.
The museum hosted a corporate recess for local professionals to stop by and take a break from the office.
The museum’s communication manager Clay Prindle tells us that not only was this a good way for people to relieve stress, but it also allowed a great opportunity for networking.
Prindle says getting to know your downtown neighbor might just help the area grow even more.
“As everyone kind of knows, the downtown is really growing," Prindle said. "And this is a great opportunity for anybody that works down here, or if they don’t work down here and can drive here. They can get together and kind of talk about they’re doing, what their businesses have going on and also what’s next for them.”
Prindle says they plan to host this event once again next spring.
