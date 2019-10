EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds will linger over the Tri-State for much of the week. Another weather maker will arrive by Wednesday and spread rain across the region through Thursday. Heavy rainfall of 1-3″ possible. Daily highs will stay in the 50s and overnight lows will sink into the middle 40s. Clearing on Friday, but chilly through the weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lows near freezing.