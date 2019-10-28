Albert Sends USI Men’s Soccer Home a Winner

QUINCY, IL. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana senior defender Drew Albert scored with 1:04 left on the clock to defeat Quincy, University, 2-1, Sunday afternoon in Quincy, Illinois. The Screaming Eagles see their record go to 7-5-3 overall and 7-4-2 in the GLVC, while Quincy goes to 7-8-0, 5-7-0 GLVC.
With the victory, USI is tied for fifth in the GLVC with Lindenwood University (7-4-4, 6-3-4 GLVC) and percentage points behind fourth-place University of Indianapolis (10-4-1, 8-4-1 GLVC). UIndy has the tiebreaker with USI after defeating the Eagles earlier this fall.
Quincy had the early advantage, taking a 1-0 lead at 16:53. USI rallied back to get the equalizer at 33:25 when sophomore midfielder Ryan Nevins found the back of the net with his third goal of the season. Nevins was assisted on the play by freshman forward Zach Barton. The score remained tied, 1-1, through the intermission.
The Eagles and the Hawks battled back and forth throughout 44 minutes of the second half until Albert converted a corner kick from senior midfielder Adam Becker for the game winner. The goal at 88:56 was Albert’s third of the season.
Between the posts, junior goalkeeper Justin Faas picked up his seventh win of the year after allowing one goal and making four assists against 11 shots faced.
USI returns to the friendly surroundings of Strassweg Field for the final two regular season matches of 2019, hosting Maryville University, Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Missouri University of Science & Technology, Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Sunday’s match with Missouri S&T is Senior Day for the Eagles.
USI leads the all-time series with Maryville, 9-2-1, after a 2-1 victory last year Strassweg Field on goals by senior midfielder Justin Brooks and Albert. Overall, the Eagles are 8-1-1 against the Saints since 2010.
The Eagles trail the all-time series with Missouri S&T, 15-11-3, after posting a 2-0 win last fall in Rolla, Missouri, on goals by senior midfielder Sean Rickey. USI also posted a win over the Miners in 2017 that broke a nine-match winless streak.
