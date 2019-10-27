USI vs UE basketball exhibition game set for Monday at Ford Center

“Defensively we’ve really taken it to the next step of really concentrating and focusing on defensively being able to guard the ball, and we have a lot of interchangeable parts, so it’s really important for our guys can all guard the ball," said Coach Walter McCarty. “The community seems like they’re really excited about it. Everywhere I go, people said they can’t wait till Monday night, so obviously it’s something big for the city, and it’s something they’ve wanted to do for a while. My big thing is that we go out there and have fun and play the right way.”