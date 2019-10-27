USI vs UE basketball exhibition game set for Monday at Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Aces and USI men’s basketball teams will battle it out on Monday at the Ford Center in their first preseason games of the year.
The Eagles are coming off a fantastic Final Four appearance in the DII national tournament, while UE will have a much different look now that Sam Cunliffe and DeAndre Williams are now eligible to play.
14 Sports caught up with the Aces who have been working hard to get ready for Monday’s exhibition.
“Specific things on defense like being in help side, being in the right spots, just knowing our role and also rebounding for sure, rebounding key for us. We didn’t rebound like we should’ve last year," said Evan Kuhlman, Aces forward.
“Defensively we’ve really taken it to the next step of really concentrating and focusing on defensively being able to guard the ball, and we have a lot of interchangeable parts, so it’s really important for our guys can all guard the ball," said Coach Walter McCarty. “The community seems like they’re really excited about it. Everywhere I go, people said they can’t wait till Monday night, so obviously it’s something big for the city, and it’s something they’ve wanted to do for a while. My big thing is that we go out there and have fun and play the right way.”
UE and USI will tip-off at 6 p.m. Monday at the Ford Center.
