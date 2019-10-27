USI Men’s & Women’s Cross Country Both Win GLVC Title

Down by eight points with three runners across the finish line, the Eagles’ scored a three-point win at No. 4 as junior Dorian Langlois posted a 13th-place finish. Freshman Mckenna Cavanaugh, USI’s No. 5 finisher, out-kicked Southwest Baptist’s No. 4 finisher for 15th. The gap between Cavanaugh and Southwest Baptist’s No. 5 proved significant as the Eagles also placed their No. 6 and No. 7 finishers in front of the Bearcats’ No. 5, who was 28th overall.