Sheriff’s Dept.: Men arrested after attempt to steal around 200 hemp stocks

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Two men were arrested after the sheriff’s department says the pair tried to steal almost 200 hemp stocks from a local farm.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to an area of US 60 East for a report of people trying to steal hemp plants.
The sheriff’s department says the suspects were gone by the time they arrived, but they were eventually found and arrested.
Aaron Peaugh and Dylan Wallace, both of Evansville, were identified as the suspects, the sheriff’s department says. The news release from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department says Peaugh and Wallace tried to steal more than 190 hemp stocks.
The two men were arrested for Trafficking In Industrial Hemp (>5 LBS), Criminal Mischief, Trespassing, and Possession of Industrial Hemp.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.