Mater Dei Girls Soccer going back to State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was a great day for the Mater Dei Girls Soccer program as they earned another trip to the state finals for the third straight season.
They took down South Dearborn 2-0 on Saturday thanks to sisters Ellsa and Este Bonnell.
Este struck first in the fifth minute to give the Cats a 1-0 lead, and then sister Ellsa netted the Wildcats’ second goal seven minutes later, and that was all they needed.
Now, Mater Dei is headed back to state where they’ll try to win the program’s third state championship in a row, but this time it will be for Class 2A, not 1A.
“For this group of girls to be able to prove that they can move up to Class 2A which is typically a tough jumper from 1A to 2A, as long as we focus on what we do best and in the postseason, we tend to peak, and we tend to play our best soccer, and they certainly have in the postseason," said Mater Dei Coach Amy Weber.
“It’s really exciting playing with my sister, especially when she works hard, and I work hard," said Ellsa Bonnell, Mater Dei midfielder. "It’s really special for us to play together, make something happen and score.”
“This year I think we’ve worked harder than we did last year, and I think that we really had to get ourselves together and get composure, and I think that we did it and we pulled it off," said Emma Peerman, Mater Dei defenseman.
This will be the fifth time overall that Mater Dei Girls Soccer has gone to state.
They’ve won it twice and lost twice.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.