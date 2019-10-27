ISP Jasper Post’s Halloween safety tips

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - With Halloween right around the corner, the Indiana State Police Jasper Post wants to help make sure everyone has a safe and fun time.
Here’s a list of tips sent out by ISP to help for Halloween:
1) Know what the dates and times are in your local community for trick or treating.
2) Make sure that you have a flashlight, glow stick, or reflective material on the costume so that you can be seen at all times.
3) Always trick or treat with an adult or in a group and use the buddy system when going from house to house.
4) Please walk on the sidewalks and not in the roadway and make sure that you look both directions before crossing the roadway.
5) Only go trick or treating at houses where the front porch light is on.
6) Take masks off between houses so that you can see where you are walking.
7) Only accept treats at the doorway of the house. Never enter the house of a stranger.
8) If a trick or treater gets separated from the group, have them stay where they are located and ask an adult for help.
9) Have an adult inspect the candy before it is eaten.
10) If you’re not actively participating in trick or treating and are out driving, we ask that you please slow down and drive with caution.
