Hospitalized Nut Club member awake after being medically sedated

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Grant Johnson, who was injured after falling off a UTV during the Fall Festival, woke up Saturday after being medically sedated, according to the Nuts for Grant Facebook page.
They say he was successfully weaned off the last of his sedative Friday night and woke up mid-Saturday morning.
He cannot talk or write just yet, but they say “he is able to communicate his displeasure of being stuck in a bed via facial expressions!”
Right now, Grant is very weak and tired. His doctor wants him to be in a quiet and calm environment to continue getting better with minimal visitors.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.