Fog possible tonight, rain returns midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a beautiful, sunny Sunday across the Tri-State, but there is rain as well as some cold and breezy conditions on the way later this week.
Tonight will be mostly clear and calm with temperatures falling back into the mid 40s by sunrise. Patchy fog will likely develop sometime late tonight into early Monday morning, which may affect your morning commute.
Once the fog clears, the rest of Monday will be partly cloudy but comfortable with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to near 50°.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Some weather models are hinting that we could get a few sprinkles Monday or Tuesday, but I think we will probably stay dry until late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. That’s when a weak cold front will move into our region and stall out.
Scattered showers are likely on and off throughout the day on Wednesday, but especially in the afternoon and evening as a low pressure system starts to move in from the southwest. High temperatures will be in the low 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s.
Unfortunately, the weather for Halloween looks like it will be more tricks than treats. Scattered showers are likely as that low pressure system moves right over the Tri-State. As the low starts to move out, our winds will pick up Thursday afternoon, and it will remain breezy through Thursday night and into Friday.
That wind will also push colder air in from the northwest. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s Thursday afternoon, but our temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 30s by Friday morning. As that colder air continues to flow into the Tri-State, temperatures may struggle to even crack the 50° mark on Friday despite mostly sunny skies.
