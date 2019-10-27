Aces Women’s Soccer Snaps Winless Streak, Beating UNI

CEDAR FALLS, IA. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville women’s soccer team record a 1-0 win over Northern Iowa to earn its first win in Missouri Valley Conference play, Saturday afternoon.
The Purple Aces took down UNI behind a game winner by Amanda DaSilva, in the 83rd minute, the sophomore deflected a pass by Emily Wolak on the right side of goal to find the back of the next for the first this season.
Outside of the final minutes of regulation the match was very close between the two squads, with both recording 10 shots with Evansville aiming six at goal, led by DaSilva with three.
Michaela Till recorded seven saves off of 10 shots faces in goal.
The Aces will wrap up the regular season against Loyola on Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. at McCutchan Stadium.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.