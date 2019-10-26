Sheriff’s Office: Death investigation underway after body found behind home in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A death investigation is underway in Daviess County after sheriff’s deputies say someone found a man’s body in a field behind his home on Saur Road.
The cause of death has yet to be determined, and an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday in Louisville.
According to the coroner’s office, they have identified the man using fingerprints. However, his name isn’t being released until his family is notified.
We will update you with any new information as we get it.
