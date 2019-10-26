Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day, an initiative to help fight the opioid epidemic.
It’s designed to get rid of unwanted or unused prescription drugs.
It’s the 18th year for the campaign, and according to the DEA, it’s brought in more than 11 million pounds of prescription meds.
With so many lives lost to opioid addiction every year, advocates say now is the time to clean your medicine cabinet.
“Something that we can all do to participate to the opioid response is just be smart about what we’re doing with our prescriptions at home and that keeps them from falling into the hands of someone who might misuse them," said Beth Fisher, with the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort.
DEA agents destroy all of the turned-in medication by burning it.
You can find drop-off locations by visiting the Take Back Day website.
