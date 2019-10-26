Rain moving out, much nicer Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The weather was very busy today with soaking rain all morning and some damaging wind gusts in the afternoon. Now, the rain is tapering off, but our winds will remain gusty through the evening before slowly weakening overnight.
The clouds may linger through the night but will clear by Sunday morning as temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 40s. We will see plenty of sunshine both Sunday and Monday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
I have bad news for the middle of the week. The rain we originally thought would arrive Tuesday night and move out Thursday morning has shifted. Now, it looks like the rain probably won’t get here until Wednesday morning and will hang around through trick-or-treating time on Thursday. Then, as the rain moves out Thursday night, we will see gusty winds and dropping temperatures.
High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to low 60s Tuesday through Thursday with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s each morning, but we will drop into the low to mid 30s by Friday morning and will only make it into the low 50s Friday and Saturday afternoon despite mostly sunny skies.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.