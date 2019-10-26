KSP investigating fatal vehical collision in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Around 11:47 a.m., Kentucky State Police was notified of a vehicle collision on KY 81 about three miles north of Bremen.
They say a driver of a GMC Sierra was driving southbound when a Buick Encored entered the roadway. KSP says the driver of the GMC Sierra tried to avoid the collision but struck the front of the Buick head-on.
They say the driver and the passenger, Marget Clark, 67, of Greenville, were both able to exit the vehicle before it became engulfed with flames.
Clark and the driver were both taken to the hospital by ambulance where KSP says Mrs. Clark succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
The driver of the GMC Sierra and Buick Encored are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.