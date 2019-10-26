Coroner’s Office: Man dies after suffering gunshot wound

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
The news release from Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says Antonio Bushrod Jr., was taken to St. Vincent Hospital after he suffered a reported gunshot wound on S. Morton Avenue around 1:45 a.m.
According to Coroner Lockyear, Bushrod died at the hospital shortly before 3 a.m.
The autopsy for Bushrod is set for 9 a.m. Saturday.
The news release from the coroner says the Evansville Police Department is investigating. We will update this story with more information when it is made available.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.