Coroner: woman’s death being investigated after crews called to fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The coroner’s office, the fire department, and the police department are investigating a woman’s death after a fire on Friday.
According to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, Sandra Goings, 69-years-old, died on Friday. The news release from the coroner says Goings received medical treatment at the scene of the fire on Vanbibber Avenue after crews arrived around 12 p.m.
Coroner Lockyear says in the release Goings was taken to St. Vincent Hospital before she died around 2 p.m.
Goings’ autopsy is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.
We will update this story as soon as more information is available.
