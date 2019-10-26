ARC’s Child Life Center is now closed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The ARC Child Life Center in Evansville is officially closed. Leaders told us in late August the center was closing so they can better keep with their mission of serving those with disabilities.
The children's center, which was opened in 1993, was available to young kids of all abilities.
It began with one-morning drop-off more than two decades ago and ended with the last afternoon pick-up on Friday.
"It’s bittersweet,” ARC President Deidra Conner said. “I’m going to miss being able to walk over to the childcare center and rock a baby or play with toddlers.”
ARC’s Child Life Center was the first in the region to incorporate inclusion, which cared for children as young as six-weeks-old up to kindergarten of all abilities. It was a model that many others have followed.
“It’s almost mission accomplished,” Conner smiled. “What was once a demonstration project is just now a reality for everyone else.”
The organization has decided to focus fully on serving those with developmental disabilities including teens and adults.
“They want the same things you and I want,” Conner explained. “They want to have friends, they want to be productive, whether that is with a community job or with volunteer work, and they want to live as independently as they can.”
The closure is impacting 26 staff members. We are learning all but one have secured new jobs. As we reported in August, retention bonuses were offered to employees who remained with CLC until its closing.
“The CLC staff are some of the top-notch childcare providers in the region,” Conner stated. “There’s no question in my mind; we send them through training.”
President Deidra Conner tells 14 News enrollments have declined in recent years for various reasons, but that didn’t make the decision any easier. She says it took two or three years to administer an assessment, which ultimately led to the final pick-up around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
“It’s been a good run,” Conner added.
No word yet on how they plan to use the CLC space.
ARC is looking to expand the programs they provide in the future. You can read more about their services on their website.
