USI opens ‘19-20 with exhibitions at Evansville, Purdue

USI vs. UE in exhibition games. USI is looking for its first victory over Evansville in an exhibition game. The Eagles are 0-4, falling in games prior to the 2004-05, 2006-07, 2008-09, and 2012-13 regular seasons. The closest games were in 2006, a two-point game, 77-75, and 2008, a double-overtime game, 71-67.