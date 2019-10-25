Rivera out for Eagles indefinitely

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team announced that junior guard Mateo Rivera is out indefinitely due to failing to meet satisfactory academic progress.
“Mateo is an extremely valuable member of this program,” said USI Head Coach Rodney Watson. “He is working hard in class so that he can return to the court as soon as possible.”
Rivera was fifth on the team in scoring in 2018-19 after averaging 7.8 points per game and directed the USI offensive attack, averaging a team-high 3.6 assists per game. He started and played in 34 of USI’s 35 last year and scored the game-winning basket in the NCAA II Midwest Regional Semifinals versus Lewis University.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
