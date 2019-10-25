Republic Services strike reaches Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Teamsters are striking at Republic Services from Massachusetts to Indiana.
Starting Friday morning, more than 70 Republic Service workers in Evansville, who are members of Teamsters Local 215, joined the picket line.
According to a news release, the trash service is affected in Evansville, Boonville, Mt. Vernon, Oakland City, Princeton, Chandler, Forth Branch, and Newburgh.
Members of Teamsters Local 25 in Boston began their strike August 29.
They say Republic has refused to agree to a contract with a livable wage and affordable health care.
“Republic Services had almost $3 billion in profits last year,” said striking Republic employee Brandon Taylor. “But instead of giving us a fair return on our work, Republic is paying out huge salaries to its executives and huge dividends to its shareholders.”
