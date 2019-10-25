Police: Man arrested after Family Dollar robbed

By Jared Goffinet | October 24, 2019 at 9:25 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 10:07 PM

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkinsville man is facing robbery and weapons charges accused of showing a gun and stealing from a store.

Hopkinsville police say Tony Earl Jones robbed the Family Dollar Monday.

They posted this video to Facebook asking for the public’s help identifying him:

Hopkinsville! UPDATE!! This guy has been arrested. Thank you for your support.

Posted by Hopkinsville Police Department on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Around 8 p.m. Thursday we learned they tracked Jones down at Peace Park. Not only did police say they found two handguns in Jones pockets, but they say he also has previous felony convictions.

Jones is now in the Christian County Jail facing a list of charges.

