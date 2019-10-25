Parlour Salon helps students look great for picture day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Everyone wants to look good for picture day and one local salon partnered with Evans Middle School to make that happen.
We were there for the first-ever “Cuts for Cubs,” which offers free hair cuts and even manicures for students before picture day on Friday.
The Parlour Salon closed its doors early to donate their time and talent so the middle schoolers can look their best tomorrow.
The event ran from 5 to 7 p.m. and the gym was packed with dozens of students and grateful parents coming in.
“I’m so happy they did this, it’s an amazing thing they did," says Cassie Beck, mother of Evans Middle School student. "She was so interested and excited she said ‘mommy I can get my hair cut,’ I said ‘okay we’ll go.’ I like it, it gets me the picture, I get to see her every year she’s grown up a little more and that’s the sappy mommy side, I get to compare between what she looked like in kindergarten to second grade.”
The event was such a success, we’re told they’re already planning to have it again next year.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.