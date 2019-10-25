Mt. Vernon receives grant for water pipes

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana’s lieutenant governor was in Mt. Vernon on Friday to help award the city $700,000 to help improve their drinking water.
The money coming from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs and will go towards replacing water pipes that are more than 100-years-old.
The pipes run on Main Street all the way to Wolfin Street. The project will take at least six months, but officials say construction will not start until the spring of 2020.
The mayor of Mt. Vernon said it wasn’t easy getting the grant but says it’s going to change the quality of life in Mt. Vernon.
“We did not get funded the first time around and so the people that worked on this project, the people that came to the public hearings, we got to do it twice, but we got it right and that’s the main thing," said Mayor Bill Curtis.
Water officials say they hope the project will be finished by the fall of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.