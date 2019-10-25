Charges dropped against wife of murdered Evansville firefighter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court records show a motion a dismiss has been filed in the case against Elizabeth Fox-Doerr.
She was charged with False Informing and Obstruction of Justice just days after Robert Doerr’s death.
Police say she didn’t tell investigators about a call she deleted from her phone the night of the murder.
Her jury trial was set to start Monday.
Evansville Police tell us the motion to dismiss was filed due to their request, but they were not able to give any other information.
14 News has obtained the motion the dismiss, which states it’s without prejudice.
The document shows the dismissal is “to ensure that the prosecution of this case did not interfere with a related ongoing investigation.”
The representative of Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office tells us once EPD has finished their investigation, a determination will be made as to what charges would be appropriate.
