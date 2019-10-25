Mayor Winnecke, third-party candidates debate ahead of election

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has no competition from the Democrats in the election next month, but he got double teamed by the third-party candidates on Thursday.
Winnecke went up against Independent Steve Ary and Libertarian Bart Gadau in a televised debate sponsored by WNIN and the Courier and Press.
Ary and Gadau blamed Winnecke for everything from the high cost of utilities to low wages and the tension between Police Chief Billy Bolin and the FOP.
If you missed Thursday’s debate on WNIN you can watch it on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Election Day is November 5.
