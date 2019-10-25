KWC Women’s Soccer Takes Fight out of Battlers

PHILIPPI, WV. (WFIE) - The streak continues for the Kentucky Wesleyan College women's soccer team as they won their fourth consecutive match on Thursday evening. The Panthers scored early and often enough to defeat Alderson Broaddus 3-1, recording their seventh win overall and evening their Great Midwest record at five.
Madisyn Hunt recorded a hat trick to boost her season total to 20 goals, a total that continues to lead the nation. The Panthers' (7-6, 5-5 GMAC) position in the Great Midwest league improved to .500 in the process.
Wesleyan started the match with the same formula that helped them win four straight and five of the last six matches. This time the early score came from Hunt in the first two minutes of the match. Kamryn Pulliam utilized her speed to get a pass in front of Hunt who converted the first score of the match.
The Panthers took eight shots in the first half, five on goal. The Battlers (2-10, 0-9 GMAC) did not have a response in the first 45 minutes as the contest moved to intermission with Wesleyan leading 1-0. Of AB's three shots, one was on goal in the first period. Taylor Rentchler made the save to preserve the Panthers' lead.
The second half started in similar fashion with the Panthers scoring early. Hunt got open again for her second goal of the game in the 49th minute. She added another tally in the 71st minute to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead. This time Shelby Taylor dropped-in an assist to set-up Hunt's third goal of the match.
The hopes of back-to-back shutouts ended the 87th minute as the Battlers scored their lone goal of the match. Rentchler made two saves to record the win. Hunt finished with eight shots, seven on goal with three goals. Natalie Hinchcliffe added four shots on goal. Altogether, Wesleyan finished with 21 shots, 15 on the AB goals.
Wesleyan returns home to host Oakland City in a non-conference affair on Monday night. The match at Panther Field is scheduled to start at 7PM.
