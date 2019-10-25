Jasper’s Kaiser wins Azzip Pizza POTW

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper defensive back Mitch Kaiser is your Azzip Pizza Touchdown Live Player of the Week.
Wildcat nation stuffed the ballot box as Kaiser tallied more than 57,000 votes, which is the most by anyone this season.
Kaiser was the man in the secondary for the Wildcats last Friday. With the Big 8 conference title up for grabs he came up with three interceptions against Mount Vernon and returned one of the picks 68 yards for a touchdown.
His dominant defensive performance helped the Cats to their 29-14 win.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.