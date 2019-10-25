Highway 60 near Stanley now open, more than a month early

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There is good news for drivers near Stanley, Kentucky.
The closure on Highway 60, originally set to be over in December, is now open to traffic.
Transportation officials are still working on guardrails, seeding, and the elevation of another section of roadway, but flaggers are on site. .
The closure has caused some frustration for drivers.
On October 11, a semi became stuck on some railroad tracks along the detour, and was hit by a train. No one was hurt.
Crews have been elevating the road to make it less likely to get covered by flood waters.
The full $2.39 million dollar project is still on target to be complete in December.
