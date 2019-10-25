Gov. Bevin in Ohio Co. for GOP State Rally

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, Governor Matt Bevin and other Republican candidates running for office were in Fordsville Friday.
Supporters from Western Kentucky were also there for a rally at Dunaway Timber.
Each of the candidates had the chance to tell the crowd what they plan to accomplish.
Governor Bevin talked on issues like immigration, recreational marijuana and teach pensions. Bevin says poles aside, he thinks his party will be successful on election day.
“I think your gonna see us win because we represent the values that are Kentucky values. It’s as simple as that," Bevin said. “And so I really, I mean, the poles up, down, sideways. They’re irrelevant until we get to November fifth.”
Bevin encouraged supporters to get out and vote in the general election on November 5.
Following the rally, the candidates got on the road to Paducah for another rally.
