Four arrested in Madisonville drug bust

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Four people are facing charges after a drug bust in Madisonville.
According to the Madisonville-Hopkin Co. Vice/Narcotics Unit, they received several tips and leads that there was drug trafficking going on at a home in the 600 block of Cherry St.
Authorities say they eventually got a search warrant and they went to the home on Thursday afternoon.
We’re told they found drugs, drug-related items, guns and cash.
Authorities arrested three people who live at the home, 27-year-old Laradance Johnson, 24-year-old Kayla Johnson and 28-year-old Jordon Hunter. All three are facing several charges including drug trafficking.
28-year-old Natasha Banks was also arrested at the home for a failure to appear warrant.
All four are currently being held in the Hopkins County Jail.
