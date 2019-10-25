Food bank operating on Mt. Vernon School property moves after police find sex offender volunteering

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A registered sex offender is back in jail after the Posey County Sheriff’s Office says they found Gerald Hatfield volunteering at a food bank located on Mount Vernon School owned property, a place that’s illegal for Hatfield to be.
At The Cross Mission has been serving meals to the community in Mt. Vernon since 2006, and in 2007 they expanded and started leasing space in the old Hedge Central School.
But according to At the Cross Mission, they were recently asked to leave by the Mt. Vernon School District after having a problem with their lease.
According to the Posey County Sheriff’s Office, Gerald Hatfield, 73, is listed as an offender against children, placing him on the sex offender registry. At The Cross Mission tells us that Hatfield has been volunteering with them in the community center, but the center is located on school property.
Authorities say Hatfield was arrested on Wednesday for being at the center and being in a violation of the registry.
“Our two main goals is to make sure we have a good education and provide child safety in all of our facilities, including Hedge central, and we just cannot waver from that," said Matt Thompson, Mt. Vernon School District superintendent.
Now that the lease has been suspended, At The Cross Mission is moving out and returning to their original location on Main Street to serve only to-go meals until they can find another place to serve.
According to At The Cross Mission, Hatfield is currently in Jail, but as of now, they plan to allow him to volunteer when he gets out.
At The Cross Mission will have a board meeting on Saturday afternoon at 1 and will be releasing an official statement after.
