EPD: Man barricades himself inside home with baby

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing neglect of a dependent and criminal confinement charges.
Police say they were called around 1 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 700 block of East Chandler Avenue.
They say a woman was outside the home, and 24-year-old Keiave Tapp was inside with their baby daughter.
She said Tapp has no legal rights to the child, and the home belongs to her mother.
The woman told police she had been in an argument with Tapp and tried to leave with the child.
She says he grabbed the baby out of the car, went into the house, and locked the woman out.
Police say they tried to get Tapp to open the open the door, but he refused and barricaded the door with couches.
The woman was able to unlock the door, but the chain was still locked.
Police say the owner of the home gave them permission to kick in the door.
The child was found alone, crying in a crib.
Police say they found Tapp hiding in a crawl space in the basement.
He’s being held without bond.
