EPD: Drunk driver goes 60 in 30 mph zone

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing drunk driving and reckless driving charges.
Police say they were called to the 2200 block of Covert Avenue around 5 p.m. Thursday because of a report of indecent exposure.
The caller said a man had been driving recklessly before stopping to change clothes in front of a home.
Police say an officer saw 28-year-old Colton Cox leave the scene and speed off.
They say he cut off a semi on Highway 41, then turned onto Walnut Street.
Officers say he drove in excess of 60 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Police say they caught up to him and pulled him over at the intersection of Vann Avenue and Oak Street.
They say Cox admitted to drinking and failed field sobriety tests.
At the jail, police say had a BAC of .163.
Cox is being held without bond.
