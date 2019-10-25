Castle Girls Soccer preps for Saturday showdown

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - On Saturday the No. 5 ranked Castle Lady Knights will take on perennial power and undefeated Carmel.
Castle hasn’t lost a game since September and they are unbeaten against in-state opponents. The Knights won the regional over No. 8 ranked Center Grove and have beaten No. 4 Memorial twice this season.
The Knights come into this match with a lot of confidence.
Castle and Carmel will be the final game of the soccer tripleheader out at Bundrant Stadium at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.