On Alert For Saturday Soaking

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy and cooler today with scattered light rain as high temps reach the lower 60’s. Mainly dry for football and Halloween events with rain developing late tonight as low temps drop to 50-degrees.
We have experienced mainly dry and sunny weekends since late summer. That changes Saturday with widespread rainfall along with isolated thunderstorms. The threat for severe thunderstorms is low. However, projected rainfall 1 to 2.5 inches. Soaking rains will elevate water in ditches and creeks. Steady rains may cause minor flooding especially in low level areas and locations where the ground has hardened due to the recent drought.
The area of low pressure will glide east ushering in dry weather Sunday with high temps in the mid-60’s under partly sunny skies.
