Alert Day Saturday for heavy rain and flooding risk

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tomorrow is an Alert Day due to the risk of heavy rain and localized flash flooding.
A few light showers are possible over western Kentucky this evening, but it looks like most of the rain will stay south of the Ohio River until around midnight. The rain will spread northward into Indiana and Illinois through the overnight hours, but our temperatures will hold steady in the lower 50s.
We are not expecting any severe thunderstorms, but showers are likely on and off throughout the entire day Saturday, and some of that rain will be heavy.
Widespread totals of 1 to 2 inches of rain are likely, but up to 3 inches is possible. That could cause some localized flash flooding issues, mainly in low-lying areas and those with poor drainage.
Despite the rain, Saturday will be fairly mild with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70° and overnight lows in the upper 40s to near 50°.
The rain will taper off Saturday night, and Sunday looks dry. Some of the clouds may still linger into Sunday morning, but sunshine will return by the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 60s.
We have more scattered rain chances in the forecast by the middle of next week along with some much cooler weather. We are expecting highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s by the end of next week, which is more typical of mid to late November, not the end of October.
