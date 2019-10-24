Westside icon ‘Bicycle George’ passes away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man known as “Bicycle George,” a westside icon, passed away on Wednesday.
His real name was George Dehaven and he had just celebrated his 60th birthday earlier this month.
George was famous for his signature yellow bike. You’d see him at Howell Park, Fire Station No. 7, or Break Time Bar and Grill and lots of places in between.
People of all ages say they have known George since they were kids and that he will be missed dearly.
His family says George died after a brief illness.
